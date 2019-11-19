BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave Silent Witness is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a Bullhead City murder suspect.
Police still are searching for Jonathan Arthur Wallace, 27, who is wanted on suspicion of first-degree murder in the Sunday morning shooting death of Kevin Castro Hurtado.
According to police, suspect Benjie Junior Nunez, 34, and Castro Hurtado, 24, had been involved in an altercation a couple of weeks earlier. Nunez reportedly had arranged to meet Castro Hurtado at the Family Dollar Store parking lot to physically fight at about 2 a.m. Sunday. When Castro Hurtado arrived, Nunez was not there yet so he left in his vehicle, with his wife and two male friends. However, Nunez followed Castro Hurtado in his vehicle. In the area of Marina Boulevard and Clearwater Drive, the driver, Nunez, and one of his passengers, Wallace, were armed with guns and shots were fired at Castro Hurtado’s vehicle.
Castro Hurtado was fatally shot. His wife, Vianney Barron, 20, suffered a bullet graze to her leg and was treated and released at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center. The two other men in Castro Hurtado’s vehicle were not injured.
Nunez turned himself in at the Bullhead City Police Department lobby later that morning. Nunez faces charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
Anyone with information on Wallace’s whereabouts is urged to call the Bullhead City Police Department at 928-763-1999 or contact Mohave Silent Witness at 888-227-8780. Callers may remain anonymous.
