BULLHEAD CITY — Senior Chief Donald W. Rice has been named grand marshal for the upcoming 11th annual Paul Walsh Veterans Day Parade in Bullhead City.
The parade will be held Saturday on Miracle Mile, starting at 10 a.m. The parade will begin at Riverview Mall and will conclude at Marble Canyon Drive. Parade entries include more than 40 floats from local civic organizations, businesses, schools and clubs. The 1st Marine Division Association organizes the annual parade in cooperation with the Bullhead City Recreation Division.
“The city is happy to assist with this amazingly patriotic event,” said Dave Heath, parks and recreation superintendent for Bullhead City. “It’s one of my favorite local events.”
Rice spent 22 years in the U.S. Navy, joining at the age of 17 in May of 1945. At the completion of his senior year in high school, he was sent to the newly built Sampson Navel Training Base on the east shore of Seneca Lake, New York. At that time, the Sampson Naval Training Base was discharging an average of 300 to 400 servicemen daily. Once Rice completed his training, he was sent to Seattle, Washington, and from there he set sail to Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture, Japan. He arrived in Japan about six months after the U.S. dropped the atomic bomb during World War II.
Rice’s next stop was Bikini Atoll, where he witnessed Operation Crossroads, a pair of nuclear weapon tests conducted by the United States in mid-1946. They were the first nuclear weapon tests since Trinity in July 1945, and the first detonations of nuclear devices since the atomic bombing of Nagasaki on Aug. 9, 1945. Rice recalled visiting ground zero and swimming in the lagoon just hours after the nuclear bomb detonations. Rice joked that he has never been sick and has lived a long 92 years with no side effects except that he glows in the dark.
Rice married his first wife in 1950 and had two children, a son and a daughter, plus two stepsons. He went on to live with his family in Sasebo, Japan. In 1956, the Rice family moved to San Diego, California, before shipping out for a five-year term in Hawaii, at Staff Command Service Force Pacific for cargo and supply ships for the Navy. The Rice family relocated in 1964 to Newport, Rhode Island, where Rice taught electrical engineering at the Navy Destroyer School until he retired in 1967.
In 1967, he packed up his family and headed west to San Diego, where he worked as an electrician on tugboats and surfacecraft for the Navy until 1983.
Rice recalled purchasing his first piece of property in Bullhead City in 1974 on Lakeside Drive and Ramar Road. He said that his son had built a very nice garage for him on that property and that he had intended to retire there in 1983 but his wife had other plans. She told him that the house was too small, so they built a new house in Palo Verde Meadows. He jokingly said that was back when it was still called Riviera, not Bullhead City.
Rice went on to teach lapidary and silversmithing at Mohave Community College and is dedicated to staying busy. He loves to garden and eat healthy. He goes to the gym every morning and attributes a healthy lifestyle to his longevity.
For more information about the 11th Annual Paul Walsh Veterans Day Parade, contact Patsy Walsh at 928-754-6247 or Debbie Hendren at
