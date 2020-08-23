KINGMAN — Firefighters reported making progress Sunday on the Ridge Fire in the Hualapai Mountains southeast of Kingman, according to the Colorado River District Office of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.
The fire’s size remained at 3,079 acres. However, it was estimated to be 52% contained as of early Sunday evening.
It had been only 16% contained early in the day.
Five Hot Shot crews made their way around the perimeter of the blaze Sunday, according to personnel under the command of Southwest Incident Management Team No. 3.
Dave Gesser is the incident commander. Nearly 260 people have been working to knock down the fire.
Personnel gave progress reports to the public on Facebook early Sunday evening.
“A lot of good work is going on out there,” said Lance Elmore, the deputy incident commander.
A lot of personnel in engines were in Pine Lake gathering data for use in the firefighting effort.
Sunday was devoted to “battle testing the lines,” said Brad Johnson, planning operations trainee for the team.
Today and Tuesday will be spent “double- and triple-checking the perimeter,” Johnson also said.
Area campgrounds, OHV trails, some roads, and access to the Wabayama Peak Wilderness Area all are affected by the fire closure order. Go to this website for additional information and maps if you have plans to visit. https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/closures/6990/
Cause of the blaze is attributed to a lightning strike in the mountains five miles south of Pine Lake.
It has been burning since Aug. 16.
Pine Lake residents remain in ready status should there be need to leave the area.
There are no immediate threats to area ranches or communities from this fire but wildfires are unpredictable and conditions can change quickly.
Temporary flight restrictions are in effect around the entire fire area. Temporary flight restrictions also apply to unmanned aircraft systems, such as drones.
The restrictions allow firefighting by air to be conducted safely.
