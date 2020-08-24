KINGMAN — Firefighters continued to gain ground on the wildfire burning in the Hualapai Mountains southeast of Kingman, reporting the Ridge Fire 87% contained Monday night.
The containment figure means that most of the fire area is secured, either by natural or man-made resources, to inhibit its growth. Containment does not mean the same thing as extinguished.
The fire has not grown since Friday, remaining at about 3,079 acres (roughly 5 square miles) in the Hualapias about 5 miles south of the small community of Pine Lake.
There have been no injuries reported and no buildings are under immediate threat. No evacuations are in place, although Pine Lake residents have been advised to be in the “ready” status.
The fire started around 6:15 p.m. Aug. 16 with a lightning strike that ignited trees and underbrush. The fire is burning chaparral, pinon, juniper and Ponderosa pine trees as well as native grass.
Efforts by more than 250 personnel from a variety of federal, state, county and local agencies have helped get the fire under control. There was a significant reduction of smoke from the fire on Sunday and into Monday.
If the weather cooperates — a chance of thunderstorms exists in the area today — fire behavior is expected to be limited to isolated interior smoldering, according to the National Wildfire Coordinating Group.
Farther east, the Hualapai nation also reported progress in increasing containment of a pair of wildfires burning on reservation land.
Tribal Fire Management officer Melvin Hunter Jr. said the fire that ignited Aug. 18 scorched almost 8,000 acres on the eastern side of the reservation, about 15 miles southeast of the Grand Canyon West tourist attractions.
Hunter said the fire that burned through grass, juniper and pinon was 50% contained Monday. He said no structures were burned and no injuries reported.
Hunter said the Buck Fire started on Aug. 21 about three miles west of Peach Springs. He said the fire that covered just under 1,000 acres was 40% contained on Monday.
The Buck Fire reportedly burned mostly grass and juniper, but no structures, including a school that had been threatened by advancing flames. Hunter said manpower was significantly reduced on both fires with crews monitoring containment lines and stamping out any hotspots and rekindles.
