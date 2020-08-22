Daily News staff
KINGMAN -- The Ridge Fire in the Hualapai Mountains southeast of Kingman grew in both size and scope Saturday.
The fire, started by a lightning strike a week ago in the mountains five miles south of the tiny Mohave County community of Pine Lake, was reported at 3,079 acres (nearly 5 square miles) on Saturday, up from just under 2,000 acres (3 square miles) Thursday night, by the Bureau of Land Management's Colorado River District Office. The number of personnel also grew, rising from about 150 to about 220. Command was transferred Saturday from a from a Type 3 team to the Southwest Area Type 2 Incident Management Team under the direction of Dave Gesser as incident commander.
Firefighters are trying to secure a perimeter on the ground, using roads, washes and other natural features to help establish containment lines and also are working to remove vegetation in the fire's projected path to stop its spread. Aircraft also are being used in firefighting efforts.
No injuries have been reported and no structures have been damaged or currently are in immediate threat from the fire chewing threw acres of chaparral, pinyon-juniper, ponderosa pine and native grass.
The fire was described as 16% contained at Saturday's 5:30 p.m. update.
The fire was relatively small when it began Sunday but expanded on Tuesday, pushed by high winds as another storm system moved through the Hualapai Mountains.
A fire area closure is now in effect for the fire and adjacent area. The closure impacts a portion of the state’s game management unit 16A in the Hualapai Mountains and surrounding area. Area campgrounds, off-highway vehicle trails, some roads and access to the Wabayama Peak Wilderness Area are all affected by the closure order.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors closed the popular Hualapai Mountain Park to new visitors on Friday although visitors already in the park were allowed to stay but warned they could be ordered to leave at a moment's notice. The approximately 130 residents of Pine Lake also have been placed on "ready" status. A structure protection division has begun work in the Pine Lake area for the defense of the small community.
Temporary flight restrictions are in effect around the entire fire area. Temporary flight restrictions also apply to unmanned aircraft systems such as drones.
The fire, combined with massive wildfires burning in California, is producing substantial smoke over the Southwest, resulting in haze that occasionally obscures the mountain view from communities west and south of the fire area.
Details on the fire, including regular updates, may be found on the National Wildfire Coordinating Group's incident website, https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6990/.
