BULLHEAD CITY — For anyone who has Ring as their home security, Ring has no evidence of an unauthorized intrusion or compromise of Ring’s systems or networks, the company said in a release.
Ring said that recently, it was made aware of an incident where malicious actors obtained some Ring users’ account username and password from a separate, external, non-Ring service and reused the same username and password on multiple services.
Upon learning of the incident, Ring took action to promptly block bad actors from known affected Ring accounts and affected users have been contacted, Ring reported.
Ring shared five tips on how to best use security practices to ensure the security of the account.
Enable two-factor authentication which can be done through the Ring app account settings. This creates an extra layer of security and you’ll receive a unique code by text message to your phone whenever you or someone else attempts to log into your Ring account and is asked for your Ring password.
Add shared users and don’t provide your login information to others. If you want to share access to your Ring devices with other people, simply add them as a shared user.
Use different passwords for each account. By using different usernames and passwords on your various accounts, you reduce the risk that a malicious actor could reuse credentials compromised from another account to access your Ring account. A password manager allows you to conveniently store all of your passwords in a centralized vault on your computer and, if you wish, in the cloud. This means that you only need to remember one password to unlock all of your passwords. All major browsers have built-in password managers and there also are a variety of commercial provers that will permit you to synchronize your vaults between devices.
Create strong passwords with a mix of numbers, both uppercase and lowercase letters, symbols and embrace long, non-dictionary based words or phrases. Try not to use sequential values in your passwords, such as 123, ABC or others. Even better, use a password generator to create a randomly generated, unique password for each account.
Regularly update your passwords. It’s good practice to update your passwords every three to six months.
Ring said that it understands that picking a home security product is a big decision and it doesn’t expect anyone to take that decision lightly. Ring continued, “we will continue to introduce additional security features to keep your Ring account and devices secure.”
For any additional questions or assistance in turning on two-factor authentication or changing your password, contact help@ring.com.
