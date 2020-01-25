BULLHEAD CITY — A small earthquake centered near Barstow, Califonia, Friday night was felt by many residents in the Tri-state.
Some, however, were oblivious to the temblor that hit around 8:03 Arizona time (7:03 in California and Nevada). The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 4.6. It was centered about 14 miles northeast of Barstow.
The quake felt like a “good jolt,” said San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Cynthia Bachman.
No injuries or damage were reported.
An aftershock of 2.9 magnitude was recorded in the same area about seven minutes later, according to the USGS.
Some Tri-state residents reported feeling the quake while others said they felt nothing. On the Mohave Valley Daily News Facebook page, several posters from Bullhead City, Fort Mohave and Laughlin said they felt it; a few others posted that they had not.
One person in Bullhead City described it as a “tiny jiggle” while another person, posted “I’m in the motorhome at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. I was standing up and felt like I lost my balance a little bit at that very same time.”
On the Twitter feed of the Las Vegas bureau of the National Weather Service, respondents reported feeling the quake in Las Vegas, Pahrump, Indian Springs. The NWS received reports of people feeling the quake in the Los Angeles area and throughout Southern California and southern Nevada and a small sliver of western Arizona.
The earthquake and aftershock were pinpointed about 140 miles west of the Tri-state. They were closer yet far less powerful than earthquakes in Ridgecrest, California, in July. Those quakes, registering 6.4 on July 4 and 7.1 a day later, were about 180 miles west of Bullhead City and were felt from west of Los Angeles to the Phoenix suburbs.
