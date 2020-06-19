BULLHEAD CITY — The fishing is getting better, both in terms of quantity and quality.
“The fishing here is picking up very well with striper action up on Lake Mohave and here along the shores of the Colorado River,” said Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City. “The smallmouth activity up on Lake Mohave ahs been going well with anglers landing a few in the 4-pound range. I heard that the Z-man’s Ned rig and Jack Hammer were producing the best.”
Anchovies are working well for stripers.
“Mike Ramsey was using anchovies and fishing from the shore near Davis Dam on the Nevada side and landed a nice 6.82-pound striper at 271⁄4 inches,” Braun reported. “I did get word that near the power lines, a few stripers were being landed.”
On the south side of the dam, it’s been stripers — on anchovies, of course — dominating the fishing news.
“Here below the dam, the casino area and Community Park were doing OK as far as the striper bite,” he said.
Isaiah Gonzales and Scott Pepper were fishing with anchovies off the end of Yale Drive when they landed a 2.96-pound striper at 201⁄2 inches, Braun said.
Braun also reported “priceless stuff” involving Jake Anselmo and his sons Colin, 5, and Hudson, 2, fishing from a boat.
“Jake usually fishes with glide baits or various lures and does well,” Braun said. “This time, anchovies did the trick for Hudson as he got his first fish. And a very nice stringer they brought in to share.”
Braun said the news remains slow further south.
“I haven’t got much word from the marsh area, but the catfish bite should be starting up so if you have any luck, be sure to let us know,” he said. “We look forward to seeing you in soon to share that catch and story.”
To contact Braun, visit Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd. in Bullhead City, or call 928-763-8550.
“Now, go catch a fish,” Braun said.
