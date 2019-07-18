BULLHEAD CITY — Striper fishing is hit-and-miss at Lake Mohave but doing well below Davis Dam.
That’s the word this week from Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City.
“The striper bit on Lake Mohave is not taking off as of yet,” he said. “I have heard of a few smallmouth bass being found along the shelves near the dam. There has been some catfish action, but again, slow.
“Topock Marsh has been doing better for catfish with anchovies and chicken livers producing the best.”
So where are the stripers?
“The good news here below Davis Dam along the Colorado River (is that) we have fish,” Braun said. “The striper bite has been mostly in the 1- to 3-pound range. The shore line or the docks near the casinos have been doing well to produce a few in this size.
“The Community Park area is another great spot.”
Braun advised anglers in that area to head out early in the morning or late in the evening.
“If you are fishing this area, it’s morning or evening, after the (Jet) Skis have left for their barn, so to say. There is such a great shore line with a lot of places for fish to hold up.”
Braun said he hasn’t received many recent reports from the Big Bend area but said Rotary Park is producing some keepers.
“J.J. Sonnier, from Charles, Louisiana, was out fishing with grandpa Bashful Bill on his boat and landed a 9.12-pound channel catfish at 271⁄2 inches. A nice surprise as they were using anchovies fishing for stripers. They did get a few stripers but this was a great fish and means our catfish might be on the prowl.”
Greg Magruder was using anchovies for stripers and caught one — a 14.48-pounder at 331⁄2 inches.
“He was fishing from the shore,” Braun reported. “This shows that you best have a good know as there are some bigger fish out there.”
Roshaun Powns, a member of the youth fishing club, caught a more typical-sized striper — 11⁄2-pounder — fishing from the shore in the Chaparral area, using anchovies.
“This size makes great fish tacos,” Braun said.
If you are having any success or want to share your news — and a picture — with other anglers, get in touch with Braun at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd. in Bullhead City, or call him at 928-763-8550.
