BULLHEAD CITY — There’s less traffic and more water in the Colorado River.
The first is a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has brought a significant reduction in the number of boats, kayaks and personal watercrafts on the river. Watercraft rental operations have been closed for the time being.
People who own their own boats or other watercraft still can launch and many are doing just that.
As for the increase of water, that’s courtesy of the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which has ramped up releases from Davis Dam — and other dams on the Colorado River — to meet the needs down-river.
“Our weather is warming up and water levels have been up, for the most part,” observed Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City. “Davis Dam has five gates — or five generating stations — that they can put on-line or open the gates, so to say. The times of day when their units are on-line varies and is dependent on the demand.
“The demand could be the power they sell or the water for the agriculture industry.”
Braun said because of the fluctuation in generation, the river levels — and speed — are changing frequently each day.
“This means when boating the river, you need to watch the water levels,” he said.
The water releases haven’t impacted what fishing is going on along the river in the Bullhead City area.
‘We are blessed to have such a great season so far,” Braun said.
Most of the recent news has been about stripers. That’s the case this week as well.
“Gordon Fiske was out fishing with his grandson, Colton Frye, and landed some stripers and came in to share their catch,” Braun said. They posed for a photo holding six stripers with two in the 41⁄2-pound range.
“I have to say, I do see a lot of fishing being close in size but these two were right on the same size in both weight (4.54 pounds) and length (233⁄4 inches),” Braun said.
He reported they were using anchovies and were fishing south of the Needles bridge.
In the Big Bend area, Chris Vasquez, his son, Landen, and local martial arts instructor Ben Aleman where fishing from Aleman’s boat and brought in three stripers, including one at 3.36 pounds and 211⁄8 inches.
“Since Ben’s studio (Fort Mohave Martial Arts) has been shut down due to the pandemic, they decided to take advantage of the time off and go fishing,” Braun said. “This is a nice catch.”
Community Park also has been site of some nice striper catches. Braun is a big fan of the area, which the city expanded to provide more shoreline.
“Community Park is continuing to be a great spot for fishing and recreation,” he said. “We have a great shoreline that works for both of these activities and works very well.”
Braun said there is a little striper news coming from Lake Mohave.
“The coves near the power lines have been producing a few and the area near Davis Dam has been seeing some action,” he said. “The area has the fish deep and anchovies were working.”
If you have a fish story — or fish itself — to share, contact Braun at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd. in Bullhead City, or give him a call at 928-763-8550.
“Now, go catch a fish,” he said.
