LAUGHLIN — Rockets Over the River, the annual fireworks display that lights up the sky over the Laughlin casinos, the Colorado River and the northern end of Bullhead City, has been cancelled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For the protection of our community, this event has been cancelled,” said an announcement issued Friday afternoon by the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce, which traditionally sponsors the professional fireworks display in cooperation with the Laughlin Tourism Commission.
The show had been scheduled for two displays a week apart — June 27 and July 4 — but with cases of COVID-19 rising in the Tri-state, the decision was made to call off the displays.
Both Arizona and Nevada reported single-day record numbers of new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday and Bullhead City has been the site of a recent surge of cases with nearly 200 in the last three weeks. There have been six confirmed cases in Laughlin, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.
While the COVID-19 pandemic prompted cancellation of the professional fireworks shows, the Bullhead City Fire Department is hoping that the amateurs will follow the lead.
“Our first responders and our health care services have been working tirelessly to protect the public throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said a news release from the fire department. “A great way for people to show their support and help minimize the number of avoidable incidents that require response and care is simply choosing to forgo consumer fireworks.”
According to the National Fire Protection Association, fireworks started an estimated 19,500 fires in 2018, including 1,900 structure fires, 500 vehicle fires and 17,100 fires outdoors. The NFPA said those fires resulted in five deaths and 46 civilian injuries and caused more than $100 million in property damage.
“While fireworks are an emblem of July 4 celebrations, they are simply too dangerous and unpredictable to be used safely by consumers,” the BCFD’s news release said.
Generally, fireworks that fly into the air or explode are prohibited in Bullhead City unless used under a permit issued by the fire department. But even “safe and sane” fireworks can create probelms.
“Even sparklers, which are often considered harmless, burn as hot as 1,200 degrees and can cause third-degree burns,” the release said.
And under the wrong conditions, nearly any form of fireworks can trigger a fire. That is especially true in the Tri-state, where high winds, low humidity and high temperatures regularly trigger red-flag warnings and burning bans.
The Colorado River District of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management issued Stage 2 fire restrictions on May 12 and those restrictions remain in effect for all lands administered by the agency in Mohave County. Mohave County enacted similar restrictions on May 15 when the Board of Supervisors signed a proclamation imposing “a prohibition on open fires, campfires, and permissible consumer fireworks on private and public lands in unincorporated areas of Mohave County.”
The Bullhead City Fire Department instituted those same Stage 2 restrictions on May 27.
According to Byron Stewart, county risk and emergency management department director, “the ban is due to the very high fire danger caused by extremely dry vegetation, high fuel loads brought on by winter rains, and extremely dry conditions that have worsened because of recent temperatures and winds.”
There is an additional problem that has not been present before, he said.
“The potential impact of a major fire response involving evacuations that would place first responders and evacuees at increased risk of contracting COVID-19.” Steward noted, “we have had fires in the last few weeks that have immediately threatened nearby residences and which our firefighters were only able to contain in the nick of time. Our goal is to prevent open fires from causing these extremely dangerous situations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.