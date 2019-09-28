LAUGHLIN — The River Cruizers had a new venue this year for their 28th annual Roddin’ on the River car show and fundraiser, holding the event this weekend at the Avi Casino Resort.
The annual fall classic car show started Friday morning and ends at 10 a.m. today with awards to be presented at 8 a.m., including trophies to the winners of best in show, custom and other various categories. The show brings in classic, exotic and custom cars and motorcycles from all over Arizona, Nevada, California and elsewhere.
It is a major fundraiser for the nonprofit car club; to date, more than $600,000 has been raised and donated to local organizations since 1996. The River Cruizers have donated money to such entities as Mohave, River Valley and Needles high schools for school materials and scholarships for individual students. They also have donated to worthy causes such as the Tri-State Special Olympics, the Clothe-a-Child charity, the Colorado River Food Bank, Colorado River regional youth services, the Colorado River Historical Society & Museum, Mohave County Search and Rescue Bullhead City unit and many other groups, organizations and individuals.
Dan Moran, who recently took the helm as president of the River Cruizers, was on hand all weekend. The club has been together since 1988 and has a devoted base of members, all of whom have not only a passion for classic American cars, but also a passion for helping others.
The Avi Casino was the perfect setting for the show this year and the weekend was picture perfect down by the river as temperatures were nice, allowing everyone to enjoy the weekend and not sweat the heat.
The lineup for the show was spectacular with some of the rarest and most collectible cars known to man in attendance. Of the most noteworthy was an all-original 1955 Porsche Speedster. Another rare bird was a 1974 AMC AMX tricked out in custom burgundy with all the trimmings and a Pontiac 400 engine dropped in it for good measure. A custom orange 1952 Kaiser Henry J Gasser special that was built from stock in 2012 also was on hand.
There were three 1959 Corvettes, all of which were immaculate and looked stunning in the morning sun along the beach at the Avi. An original gold 1970 GTO was there along with its older brother, a burgundy 1968 GTO ragtop, both in pristine condition. Another rare one was a classic 1970s Buick Riviera GS in showroom condition with factory blue paint. A couple ratrods made their way to the show as well with a custom patina 1970 Chevy 3200 truck and a totally ratrodded 1930 Ford truck ragtop looking nicely rusted and battered. There were several of the classic Chevy Bel Air series as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.