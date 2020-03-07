WASHINGTON (AP) — Utah Sen. Mitt Romney said he will support a subpoena to interview a witness and obtain records related to Burisma, the gas company in Ukraine linked to former Vice President Joe Biden’s son. The push comes as Joe Biden has emerged as a front-runner to challenge President Donald Trump in November’s election.
Romney, the lone Republican who voted to convict Trump in last month’s Senate impeachment trial, was in a position to play spoiler on the Homeland panel. The panel’s chairman, Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, plans a vote Wednesday to proceed with an investigation of Hunter Biden’s activities in Ukraine, but will need every Republican vote to issue a subpoena.
There is no evidence of wrongdoing by the Bidens, and Hunter Biden has denied using his influence with his father to aid Burisma. But Republicans coming to Trump’s defense during and after last year’s impeachment trial have encouraged investigations of his activities, questioning whether they created a conflict of interest for Joe Biden as he worked on Ukraine policy in the Obama administration.
Johnson has said that he will hold a vote to subpoena Andrii Telizhenko, a consultant to a lobbying firm that worked with Burisma, for documents and testimony.
In a letter to Michigan Sen. Gary Peters, the committee’s top Democrat, Johnson said “the American people have a right to know how their government officials conducted official business, whether certain parties received special treatment, and whether any apparent or actual conflict of interest unduly influenced U.S. policy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.