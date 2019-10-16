BULLHEAD CITY — The Rotary Club of Bullhead City has donated $10,000 to the CASA Council of Mohave County.
CASA, short for Court-Appointed Special Advocates, is made up of volunteers who are appointed by a judge to recommend the best possible outcome for abused or neglected children with the ultimate goal of ensuring these children live in a safe and permanent home.
The CASA Council was formed in 2008 when some advocates had youths with needs that couldn’t be filled because there was no funding available.
The money from Rotary will be used to help hundreds of local youths in the foster care system, said Beverly Siemens, president of the CASA Council, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that exists to fulfill a wide variety of life-enhancing needs for Mohave County children and teens.
“This money will go a long, long way,” Siemens said about the Rotary Club donation.
She named several types of requests the council has fulfilled: educational assistance, music lessons, sports fees and equipment, after-school day care, school supplies and eyeglasses.
Requests for assistance can come from a foster caregiver or people involved with a youth professionally, such as someone with CASA, their foster caregiver, the Department of Child Services or a mental health or medical professional.
Siemens explained that many children who become fosters haven’t had many common experiences that other youths have enjoyed. They’ve never been to a summer camp or played youth sports, for example.
Others are placed with relatives, such as grandparents, who can provide a secure and loving home but struggle financially. They might not be able to afford a bed or school supplies for the youth.
Some of the youths enter the foster system with nothing but the clothes on their back. Everyday items — even clothing and hygiene products — are needed so these children can go to school and simply live, Siemens said.
“This money will be used so they can do things other children do,” Siemens said. “These are things they really need to have.”
CASA Council provides the same assistance to independent living young adults who are Mohave County residents.
The local chapter of the Rotary Club has about three dozen members and assists a variety of other endeavors for youths. It finances scholarships for local high school seniors; funds a leadership camp as well as an exchange program for high school students; and provide dictionaries to elementary schools, for example.
Among the family-oriented activities it provides are the Burro Barbecue and Slab-O-Rama. The chapter provides money, time, material and labor to improve local parks.
Rotary Club members also raise money for Rotary International programs, such as its global efforts to eliminate polio, support education and promote peace.
For details about CASA Council, go to casasupport.org.
