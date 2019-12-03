BULLHEAD CITY — Arizona State University Morrison Institute for Public Policy fielded a poll between June 25 through July 9 targeting people who live in rural Arizona
It was a web-based poll, 975 Arizonans (both those registered and not registered to vote) took the poll and Hispanic and rural residents were oversampled.
According to the research, 35% of Arizonans feel that they live in an urban area, 47% feel that they live in a suburban area and 18% feel that they live in a rural area.
According to their research, ASU Morrison Institute for Public Policy found that what matters most to rural Arizonans is health insurance and water quality, both coming in at 79%. Other topics that matter to rural residents, according to the research, is public education, at 77%; economy and child welfare, both at 76%; public safety, at 75%; affordable housing, at 72%; and senior care, air quality and mental health care, all at 71%.
The poll found that 84% of rural Arizonans agreed that they use water efficiently, 47% agreed that most farmers use water efficiently, 44% agreed that most rural residents use water efficiently and 19% agreed that most urban residents use water efficiently.
Continuing with the topic of water, the poll found that 69% of rural Arizonans think that drought is the biggest threat to Arizona’s water supply. That is followed by increasing water demand due to population growth at 59%, water pollution and contamination at 54%, climate change at 53%, over-allocation of rivers and streams at 44%, maintaining and upgrading water infrastructure at 40%, unregulated drilling for water at 37% and expansion of irrigated agriculture at 33%.
Rural Arizonans were polled about the importance of education topics.
Roughly 69% agreed that increased school safety is the most important topic. That is followed by pay increases for teachers at 69%, smaller classes at 58%, more counselors for students at 51%, building and infrastructure improvements at 47%, more hours of instruction at 32%, and more charter school options and more state dollars to support private tuition, both at 29%.
Another topic in the poll was immigration. According to the findings, 42% of rural Arizonans support deporting all undocumented immigrants currently in the United States, 39% agreed that most migrants have a credible fear of persecution in their home country, 35% agreed that they feel less safe because of undocumented immigrants, 34% agreed that undocumented immigrants bolster Arizona’s workforce and 29% agreed that Arizona should make it easier for immigrants to come into the state.
On the topic of housing, 60% of rural Arizonans agreed that government funding for affordable housing should be expanded, 48% agreed that they are willing to have low- and moderate-income housing in their neighborhood and 26% agreed that they believe there is enough affordable housing in their area.
According to the poll, only 4% of rural Arizonans have confidence in the state government when it comes to handling Arizona’s problems. That is followed by 43% who have a fair amount of confidence, 38% are in the not very much camp and 15% who don’t have any confidence in the government.
Sticking with the topic of government, 15% of rural Arizonans said they think that Arizona brings in more than enough money each year to adequately meet the needs of the state. About 17% believed that it has enough money, 22% are unsure and 46% said they believe that the state needs to increase revenue.
Regarding the economy, 21% of rural Arizonans agreed that they are better off financially compared to a year ago, 47% agreed that they are about the same and 31% agreed that they are worse off financially than a year ago.
