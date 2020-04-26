BULLHEAD CITY — Sometimes all a person has to do is shake the right creosote bush in our desert community for answers to burning questions that surprise and delight. It just goes to show when you put a request out into the universe, someone is paying attention.
The case of the “mystery flags” flying along a stretch of road in the 3000 block of Highway 95 has been solved.
Turns out, some residents of the Fiesta RV Resort not only put the flags up years ago, some of them still continue to maintain the flags on a regular basis.
“We are a 55-and-older community and these are old guys who lived or still live here,” said Patti Willers, manager of the Fiesta RV Resort. “All of them are retired veterans and some of them also live in Minnesota part of the year. They keep watch all the time and when they see one of the flags starting to look a little wind-blown, they replace them.”
The resort sits right below the three desert mountain peaks that sport an American flag, POW/MIA flag and an Arizona state flag, in the proper order.
“The guys who originally installed the poles were Jimmy Fried, Gary Blickem, Dick Sternot and Steve ‘Cap’ Broczko,” Willers said. “I believe they did this in 2010.
“Gary and Rick Ammons maintain the flags in the winter, Jimmy and my maintenance guy here at the park, Mike Bryan, help to maintain them in the summer,” she added.
“Me and Gary are the guys, number one and two, along with Dick and Cap, who first put the poles up,” Fried said. “Cap has since passed away.
“Of course, once we got the poles up, Cap mooned everybody,” he said with a laugh. “I have pictures. He was always doing silly stuff like that. He always made us laugh.”
The funny thing is, these guys accomplished all of that on foot, which begs the big question, why on earth would they do this?
“We decided we needed something to do, so I went to Lowe’s and bought some pipe, and away we went,” Fried explained. “Gary carried buckets of cement and water and it was a hard way up.
“We still maintain the flags going up on foot.”
Blickem agreed the project was more than a little challenging.
“It was rough getting everything up there on foot,” he said. “It’s hard to drive up there, so I’d get cement in 10-pound blocks and I’d carry up a little at a time, stash it, carry water up there, stash it until we had enough to dig the holes.
“The four of us are ex-military guys and we thought it would give us something to do, so we started with the one flag and maintained that for a while. Then we thought, why take care of one when we can take care of three?”
Near the flags there also are crosses honoring fallen sons, family members and friends.
“Before we did anything up there, I checked with the owner,” Blickem said. “I didn’t want to invade anyone’s land, and he was fine with it. He lives in Michigan. If he ever decides he doesn’t want them there, it’s easy to take them out.”
Blickem said one of their helpers one time thought the walk down the hill was too long and decided to try a different approach.
“He found an old rug, sat on it and decided to slide the 20 feet down. But he lost the rug about two feet down, so by the time he made it down the hill his backside was a little worse for wear. It’s a good exercise run, that’s for sure.”
There has been little in the way of vandalism since the flags were installed.
“They have only been vandalized once,” Willers said. “I believe it was the winter of 2018. Someone went up there and took down our American flag and bent the pole. They placed a short pole up there with a Confederate flag.
“Within one day, our residents had removed the Confederate flag, installed a new pole and the American flag was flying by nightfall,” she said.
“I had an expensive night light up there and someone stole it,” Blickem said. “That was about a $120 light, but other than that, there was the Confederate flag thing, but that was an easy fix.”
The expense of the flags is shared among the guys who installed them and others.
“Sometimes we furnish the flags, sometimes Patti furnishes the flags,” he said. “We usually buy our flags from the guy who has a place behind the CVS in Fort Mohave. We get lots of offers for volunteers and money for flags, which is nice — and the nylon flags seem to last longer.”
Willers said she gets a good deal when she buys flags in bulk for both the park and those that make it up the hill. She also was more than a little proud to share the story about her resort residents and the flags’ origin story.
“They are a patriotic bunch in this park,” she said.
