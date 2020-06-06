BULLHEAD CITY — River Valley High School’s ultimate plan came to fruition Friday amid a sea of red gowns.
As the sun faded and wind swirled outside the climate-controlled Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse, RVHS conducted its commencement for 98 graduates (two of whom didn’t attend).
Several dozen relatives and friends — advised to practice social-distancing guidelines — were on hand, as each 2020 honoree was allowed to bring a pair of guests; for those who couldn’t be there, the event was streamed online.
Among the self-proclaimed “Class of the Quarantined” was Bruke Zozaya, a varsity basketball player for the Lady Dust Devils, who admitted to being nervous and excited.
“I’m ready to walk across the stage and receive my diploma,” she said. “I’ve been waiting for this!”
Classmate Richard Burleson got things rocking and rolling by performing the national anthem on his guitar.
Dorn Wilcox, the school’s principal and athletics director, then introduced each of the speakers — each of whose addresses were pre-recorded videos shown on a big screen behind the stage. Awaiting their diplomas, the graduates were seated in chairs roughly 10 feet apart on the fieldhouse floor.
Starting off was Sidnee Campbell, who referred to her senior year as a “crazy ride” that should be celebrated with “rejoicing and recognition.”
Next up were Alondra Castro and Samuel Zegler-Evans, the latter of whom found a silver lining in the aftermath of an unprecedented semester: “Whatever happens from here on out, we had today.”
Following staff-recognition remarks by Katelyn Bowen, valedictorians Mallory Moss and Shay Gutowski stepped up to the microphone, as did salutatorian Hanna Gutowski. (Fellow valedictorian Kyle Cottrell wasn’t shown giving a speech on video.)
Two described their abbreviated senior year with bookish terminology. “Before we knew it, the story was over,” said Moss, before Shay alluded to it having an “odd plot twist.” Adding to the literary references was superintendent Todd Flora, who emphasized the “success stories” of his seniors before encouraging them to face the future “with compassion and humility.”
Prior to the role call of graduates — which Kurtis Nielsen narrated — Wilcox reflected on how circumstances had changed since RVHS was required to shut its doors in mid-March: “We learned that Zooming is not the same as being there in person.”
Even so, senior Nathan Vargas — who will play basketball and study at Pacific University in Oregon — asserted his gratitude for Friday’s celebration.
“I am blessed to be able to walk across the stage in front of my grandma and mom,” he said. “I’m ready to start a new chapter in my life, and I wish the best to my fellow classmates.”
Wilcox had explained Thursday why the Colorado River Union High School District went forward with a traditional ceremony, despite concerns about COVID-19.
“This year’s seniors were thrown in a tailspin in March. They missed out on their final weeks of being with a group of students, with whom some have been going to school with since kindergarten,” said Wilcox, adding that he initially had prepared for a drive-through ceremony. “Our tech department spent many hours putting speeches together and other graphics. No ‘live’ speeches because of the work the techs and put in.”
Prior to Friday’s gathering, Wilcox said he wanted to send the Class of 2020 out on a positive note.
“My final word to our seniors is to go out, find your passion in life and always have a great Dust Devil day,” he added.
