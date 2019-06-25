BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City was given a financial confidence boost by S&P Global Ratings for its 2009 excise tax revenue and refunding bonds previously rated as “A+” by increasing them to “AA.”
The 2019 excise tax revenue and revenue refunding obligations that will fully refund the series 2009 bonds also received an “AA” long-term rating.
It’s expected the pledged revenue and the city’s credit quality is stable.
“The stable outlook reflects our expectation that pledged revenue will continue to provide at least very strong maximum annual debt service coverage, supported by ongoing development within the city and a limited likelihood that the city will issue parity debt to its maximum allowable levels due to a reliance on pledged revenue for operations,” according to S&P.
The Bullhead City Council last week approved negotiated bond sales to complete the payoff on two water rights agreements for 3,255 acre-feet of Colorado River water. The two rights agreements are worth about $2.8 million.
One agreement is for 2,505 acre-feet with Kingman that requires more than $1.92 million be paid by Dec. 31. It’s the last part of a 6,000 acre-feet rights purchase agreement originally made by the city in 1995. The other is for 750 acre-feet of Colorado River water rights with the Mohave County Water Authority. Cost is about $809,000.
The city is known in the bond market as Bullhead City Municipal Property Corp.
