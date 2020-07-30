BULLHEAD CITY — A limited number of area families could qualify for the Safe Space Program offered by the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River so their youths can be supervised while they do their virtual learning.
The program is from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Free lunches will be provided.
“Our staff are not trained teachers, they will manage the ‘classrooms’ to assist children in logging on to distance learning and ensuring a safe space for them to learn,” as stated on the Boys & Girls Club’s online form.
Prime candidates are families where one or more youths don’t have a safe place to do their online schooling as well as families in which there is at least one guardian employed as an essential worker.
Children considered to be at risk will be given special consideration, such as those living in an unstable household or showing signs of depression because of isolation.
Some families might be able to have the $40 a week fee waived.
Students enrolled in Bullhead City Elementary School District campuses started online learning this week. Youths attending Mohave Valley Elementary School District campuses begin online learning next Wednesday.
Social distancing, face coverings and sanitizing guidelines created by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be followed with Safe Space.
“Our services are here to provide a safe place for your child, provide positive mentors, physical fitness and help with homework,” the form also noted.
Space is limited. This program isn’t an alternative for at-home parents or families that already have day care where online learning, also known as “virtual school,” is available.
Online forms for Bullhead and Fort Mohave are at https://form.jot
757152.
For youths in the MVESD, go to https://forms.gle/ZVXmwF3KK
oXUyENVA.
The Bullhead program officially starts on Monday and the Mohave Valley program begins Aug. 17.
Planning for this program to serve Laughlin families still is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.