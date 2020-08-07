BULLHEAD CITY — Sue DiMarco, a founding member of Saving Animals In Need Together, SAINT, told the Bullhead City Council this week that the organization is in serious need of donations.
As has been the case for many nonprofit organizations and charities, SAINT has been struggling since the COVID-19 outbreak has profoundly affected the economy.
And fundraising events have stopped for many of these groups, including SAINT, which ceased hosting fundraisers because of the need to halt group activities to control community spread of the virus.
The group still is providing its spay and neuter voucher program, Saving Lives Adoption Program and emergency pet medical fund program.
People with pets that require emergency medical care contact SAINT daily but, “that fund is depleting quickly,” said DiMarco, who is also the group’s pledge director.
Not long ago, a pregnant cat was attacked by a pit bull. The cat’s owner didn’t have enough money to pay the $500 veterinary bill. SAINT was able to provide a grant for the medical care.
The cat survived; its unborn kittens did not make it through the ordeal, however, she told the board.
Other recent pet needs that SAINT has helped pay for include a puppy with a broken leg that required the leg be amputated as well as kittens requiring care after animal control removed them from a home in Needles. The kittens were suffering from parasites, malnutrition and upper respiratory infections, the group reported.
A pet owner seeking a grant to help with their veterinary bill because of a medical emergency should get in touch with SAINT after taking their pet for a diagnosis and receiving an estimate on treatment cost.
If the emergency is immediately life-threatening, however, the pet owner should direct their veterinarian to contact the SAINT emergency phone to approve financial assistance, according to SAINT’s website.
The group also advises there is no guarantee they will be able to provide financial help because demand exceeds the group’s resources.
“I’m pleading to the public. ... There are hundreds and hundreds of cases,” DiMarco said. “Even if it’s five bucks.”
To learn about SAINT or make a donation, go to www.bhcsaint.org or go to the group’s Facebook page, BHC SAINT. The group’s phone number is 928-985-0663.
