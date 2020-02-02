BULLHEAD CITY — February is recognized as National Spay and Neuter Awareness Month, and the Saving Animals In Need Together organization is reminding pet owners of the importance of getting your furry friends spayed or neutered to help control pet overpopulation and reduce the number of dogs and cats entering the shelters.
Spaying and neutering also has additional health and safety benefits such as eliminating the chances of some cancers and infections, and calming wanderlust in search of a mate, keeping the pet at home and avoiding disasters such as being hit by a car or falling prey to a coyote.
As of Saturday, the SAINT “Luv Your Pet Spay and Neuter Voucher Program” will be known as the “Raymond Hilton Low Cost Spay and Neuter Program,” which will offer financial assistance to pet owners who spay and neuter their pets.
To register for a voucher, pet owners can go online to www.BHCSaint.org and click on “Spay and Neuter.” The vouchers will provide discounts at some veterinary offices in Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley and Kingman.
Hilton left a large bequest for the organization and while plans to open the Raymond Hilton Low Cost Spay and Neuter Clinic are in the works, the organization has decided to rebrand the current spay and neuter program in the interim, in respect for the gift that Hilton left the organization and the community.
To help kick off the rebranding of the voucher program, SAINT also will give away two free spay or neuter services on Tuesdays, Feb. 4, 11, and 18, and four spay or neuter services on Tuesday, Feb. 25, which is National Spay Day. Details on entering to win are located on the SAINT website.
SAINT is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit pet welfare organization serving Bullhead City and surrounding areas. Its mission is to improve the lives of animals through programs such as the Low Cost Spay and Neuter Voucher Program, Emergency Medical Fund and the Saving Lives Pet Adoption Program, which helps rehabilitate and re-home unwanted pets through loving volunteers and foster homes.
For more information SAINT and its programs, call 928-985-0663 or go to www.BHCSaint.org.
