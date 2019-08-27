NEEDLES — The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Colorado River Station will be conducting Labor Day marine enforcement Aug. 30 through Sept. 2 over the Labor Day weekend.
The Colorado River Station said that deputies from the SBCSD will be involved in enhanced patrol activities near and on the waterways of the Colorado River, patrolling by land, water and air.
The SBCSD will be deployed from the Nevada state line to the Riverside County line and will be monitoring the waterways for people operating watercraft under the influence and in a reckless manner.
The Colorado River Station said that people who are stopped for operating watercraft under the influence of alcohol and or drugs will be arrested and booked into jail. Deputies also will be closely watching for children under the age of 13 without personal flotation devices while aboard vessels. The law requires all persons under the age of 13 to wear a personal flotation device while aboard any vessel.
The Colorado River Station said that other violations commonly seen by marine patrol deputies are transom/bow riding and blue light violations. It said that with the increasing popularity of wakeboarding, wakesurfing and tubing, deputies are noticing an increase of people on boats who are transom riding.
The Colorado River Station noted that all persons on board a boat while underway (not moored or at anchor) must be within the confinements of the vessel so the risk of falling overboard or being struck by a propeller is greatly reduced.
The blue light law, said the Colorado River Station, requires all vessels approaching a law enforcement vessel with activated blue lights to come off the plane and pass at no-wake speed to avoid endangering the deputies during the stop and to reduce the chance of damaging boats.
All California boat operators 16-25 years old are required to have in their possession a California Boater Education Card issued by the California Division of Boating and Waterways. The age increases to 35 years in 2020.
Last year, Labor Day was a deadly weekend on the Colorado River. Four people were killed and nine others injured in a collision of two boats between Topock Marsh and Pirate’s Cove near Needles. The body of Raegan Heitzig has not been recovered despite exhaustive searches from the crash area to Lake Havasu.
