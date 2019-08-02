KINGMAN — The last of three defendants charged in a Bullhead City drug bust has been sentenced to the Arizona Department of Corrections for more than three years.
The trio was charged following a February, 2018 search that resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine inside and outside a home in the 1800 block of Granada Drive.
Matthew Sandman, 41, pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of attempted sale of dangerous drugs. Sandman explained his involvement during Thursday’s sentencing hearing in Kingman.
Sandman seemed to imply that he was, at least in part, coerced by a confidential informant. He said the man dropped off money for him to buy drugs and returned an hour later to learn that the drugs had not been procured.
Sandman said he tried to give back the money but that the informant told him to keep it and try again. He said he secured drugs and sold them to the informant about an hour later.
There was no dispute that Sandman possessed almost four grams of methamphetamine when the search was conducted after the drug sale. Prosecutor Kellen Marlow said Sandman’s conceded possession and admitted involvement in drug sales should be the primary sentencing consideration.
Judge Billy Sipe ordered a 31⁄2-year sentence for Sandman.
