BULLHEAD CITY — Santa Claus made a spectacular entrance by helicopter on Wednesday morning for Sunrise Elementary School students.
Students were smiling, screaming, spinning and jumping up and down as they watched the aircraft circle above the campus a couple of times before landing. Staff at the school were gleefully snapping photographs and shooting videos as the CareFlight helicopter landed on high ground next to the playground.
Santa received ground escorts from Bullhead City Fire Department and Desert Lawn Funeral Services. Sirens blared through the neighborhood from the fire trucks and ambulances, some of which were filled with gift bags.
Santa and his medical-response helpers handed out the bags to all of the children in less than an hour. About 450 students attend Sunrise Elementary School.
Many of the students excitedly greeted, hugged and thanked Santa.
Some letters were delivered directly to him at the event. Why waste postage costs to the North Pole when there’s an opportunity to deliver the correspondence in person?
Each of the gift bags contained a Slinky and some writing tools. CareFlight, Bullhead City Fire Department and Desert Lawn Funeral Services, along with Dimond & Sons Funeral Home and Western Arizona Regional Medical Center, provided the bright red gift bags.
Adults often complain about the stresses that accompany planning for the holidays. Children can be affected by stressful — perhaps even frightening — occurrences: This is a time of year when the need for visits to emergency rooms and calls for emergency service spikes, according to hospital staff.
“The additional activities, combined with the stress of the holidays, can be cause for a variety of emergencies,” Dr. Frank Paul, WARMC’s emergency department medical director, said in a prepared statement. “People may overindulge in rich meals and alcohol. There are the trip hazards of decorations and of course a lot of travel involved in the holidays, which can bring more accidents.”
The visit by helicopter was the idea of Randy Sierra, emergency medical services liaison at WARMC.
“The children were so excited and cheering when the fire trucks drove up and when Santa got out of the helicopter,” Sierra said. “We want them to have a trusting and positive feeling when they see or hear an emergency vehicle coming and I feel like we achieved that goal today. It was quite heartwarming.”
Sierra also planned the event and personally arranged for Santa to attend.
“The two know each other very well,” someone in the entourage explained of the friendship between Santa and Sierra as they looked toward the line of Sunrise students that snaked around a couple of buildings on the campus.
