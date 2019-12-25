GOLDEN SHORES — Santa Claus made a last-minute trip to the Tri-state on Tuesday, spending part of Christmas Eve to participate in the Golden Shores Fire Department’s Toys for Joy program.
The fire truck that was carrying Santa made 28 stops around town and, at every stop, children were waiting for him to receive their gifts.
“We’ve been doing the Toys for Joy program for over 30 years now,” said Chad Villamor, Golden Shores Fire Department Fire Chief. “The toys were donated by our residents and this year, the California Highway Patrol donated some toys to the program as well.”
Villamor said that the gifts go to children ages 13 and under.
“Seeing the smiles on all the kid’s faces when they get their gifts makes the program that much better,” said Villamor. “We don’t want any kid to go without a Christmas gift and sometimes it’s hard for parents to give a gift to their kid if they are a little down and out.”
That’s why Villamor said that they always have extra gifts to give to children who didn’t sign up for the Toys for Joy program.
“When they make the stop at the houses the bags that the gifts are in have the kids name on it,” said Louise “Jorge” Wachter. “So it makes them feel really special when Santa calls them by name.”
Villamor said that the community comes together to make the Toys for Joy program possible.
“Special thanks go out to Bob and Jorge Wachter as well as the Hooch’s crew who helped us wrap a lot of the gifts for the program,” said Villamor. “And I would like to thank all the residents who donate to the program every year.”
