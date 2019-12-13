BULLHEAD CITY — Santa Claus doesn’t always travel with reindeer.
Santa will be accompanied by Walter the Orphan Donkey for a visit with children Saturday at the Lil’ Red Schoolhouse in Bullhead City’s Community Park.
Walter’s story has gone viral since his adoption by an Oatman family soon after his mother rejected him earlier this year.
Santa and Walter will be at the schoolhouse from 11 a.m. until noon. Each child will receive a small gift, while supplies last.
There will be an opportunity for each child to have a photo taken with Santa and Walter; a $5 donation would be appreciated by the Colorado River Historical Society but donations are not required. Photos will be available for pickup later Saturday.
Proceeds will be used by the Colorado River Historical Society, which operates the historic schoolhouse and the museum next door to it at Community Park.
At 2 p.m., the museum will host a presentation by Stan Krok, an expert on Native American trails and petroglyphs. Krok will discuss the archaeological landscape of the Tri-state.
The presentation is free and open to the public.
Donations are appreciated but not required.
