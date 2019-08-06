KINGMAN — A Superior Court judge on Tuesday dismissed murder and kidnapping charges against a Bullhead City woman charged in connection with a Fort Mohave double-homicide more than a year ago.
Robin Denise Reid, 51, had been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of kidnapping. Reid and four others were charged with the January 2018 kidnapping, torture and murders of Mona Carter, 51, and Daryl Ward, 22, both of Bullhead City.
On July 19, Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe Jr. remanded Reid’s case back to the grand jury. The judge gave the prosecutor 15 days to send Reid’s charges back to the grand jury.
A Flagstaff attorney appearing by telephone on behalf of Reid’s defense attorney, Ken Sheffield, argued Tuesday that the 15-day deadline had passed and asked the judge to dismissed the charges against Reid.
Mohave County Deputy Attorney Jaimye Ashley argued that the 15 days shouldn’t include weekends and said she had planned to send Reid’s case to the grand jury on Thursday. If the judge ruled against her, Ashley said, she would send Reid’s case back to the lower courts on new charges.
Sipe couldn’t find anything in the rules about excluding weekends or holidays and ruled that the 15-day deadline expired Monday. He dismissed the charges against Reid without prejudice and ordered her released from custody immediately after Tuesday’s hearing.
Reid’s remaining codefendant, Lamya Lynn Bencheqroun, 28, is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of abandonment of a dead body. Bencheqroun’s murder trial is set to begin March 3, with a pre-trial hearing set for Feb. 18.
Lucas Wayne Shankles, 23, pleaded guilty to two counts of kidnapping and was sentenced in July to 12 1/2 years in prison. Jose Eduardo Vizcara, 29, pleaded guilty in April to two kidnapping charges and was sentenced to 24 years in prison.
Francisco Javier Romero Jr., 27, pleaded guilty in December to murder and kidnapping and was sentenced to life in prison without parole for 25 years for the murder charge and an additional 15 years in prison for the kidnapping charge.
On Jan. 10, 2018, the defendants allegedly tortured Ward and Carter at a Bullhead City house, then drove them at gunpoint in an SUV into the desert off El Rodeo Road in Fort Mohave. Bencheqroun allegedly shot Ward, who tried to escape from the vehicle only to be shot several more times, while Romero reportedly shot Carter.
