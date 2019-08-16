BULLHEAD CITY — The bus barn is uncomfortably hot.
Bullhead City Elementary School District governing board members are working on a plan to bring relief to transportation employees, who have been dealing with the sweltering heat and an overmatched swamp cooler.
The board plans to have a special meeting within a week to weigh a possible purchase of two air-conditioning units for the transportation department’s meeting and training area. The cost would be $9,368, unless the proposal is modified.
Board member Doug Lutz seemed opposed to the expenditure, questioning whether the large space is necessary when the district’s enrollment is dropping.
Other board members also expressed concern about the costs of cooling the space.
Supt. Carolyn Stewart said that the space is now used by bus drivers who work for the BCESD and the Colorado River Union High School District, which share transportation services. She said the combined transportation operation serves more students than the BCESD had before the districts joined in that area.
Board member Geni Borland said that the district’s grade-banding scheme, initiated last school year, also added to the number of routes in its transportation network.
Stewart said that the BCESD would discuss related costs with CRUHSD administrators and that the two districts always split the costs of shared services appropriately.
Member Kory Burgess noted that the bus barn is BCESD property; he said the district is therefore responsible for getting the air-conditioners installed.
“It is absolutely miserable in there,” Burgess said, adding that participants in a meeting he attended there chose to go outside.
“It was cooler outside,” Burgess said. “If we’ve got the money in the budget, we need to fix it.”
Board President Diane Beardsley said she agreed that the situation needs to be addressed, but that maybe district leaders could find other solutions.
“I would like to suggest that maybe the high school (district) can pitch in,” she said.
Beardsley and Borland said they will go to the bus barn to observe the conditions for themselves.
“The longer we wait, the more miserable they’re going to be,” Burgess said, before moving to approve the purchase now.
The motion died for lack of a second.
The board tabled items concerning a possible rental of the kindergarten building at the former Mountain View Elementary School campus, the creation of a warehouse/inventory manager position and a request from EPCOR Water Arizona to drill a test well on Mountain View property.
On the latter item, board members want to wait to act on the request until after they have heard from EPCOR and from Bullhead City government.
The city council has asked voters to approve a ballot measure that would allow the city to pursue takeover of EPCOR’s Bullhead City assets.
The board has decided that it wants to hear from the city and EPCOR at separate meetings; Beardsley said she didn’t want to get in the middle of a political dispute.
Also at the meeting, Stewart told board members that the BCESD will have to give up $113,000 in state aid to make up for an overpayment after the Arizona Department of Education recalculated the formula it uses to decide how much to pay to school districts.
The board chose to have the money withheld this year, rather than delay some of the payback into next fiscal year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.