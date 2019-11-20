BULLHEAD CITY — Board members of the Bullhead City Elementary School District and Colorado River Union High School District, recently evaluated themselves.
Both governing boards for the Colorado River Schools held workshops this week during which they discussed the results of surveys the members completed — with significant input from their respective superintendents.
Both districts hired new superintendents who started work full time on July 1. Carolyn Stewart is the BCESD superintendent; Todd Flora is the CRUHSD superintendent.
Board members with one district completed a survey form provided by the Arizona School Boards Association. Members of the other board completed a survey greatly resembling the ASBA’s format, according to a Colorado River Schools staff member.
Both surveys included more than 20 multiple choice questions and a couple of other queries that required individual written responses.
Multiple choice questions focused on areas such as how board members — as their respective governing boards — interact with the superintendent, their communities, with staff and personnel, and even among themselves.
They also were asked about student instruction and financial management of their districts.
Areas that board members admitted could be improved upon included considering advice from their superintendent objectively and without bias, as well as maintaining instructional and financial policies needed to run the district.
Both groups of district officials exhibited candor in their survey responses as well as during discussions about those answers during their separate workshops.
“Teacher retention” was cited as a major problem among members of BCESD and CRUHSD. So was “school safety.”
Some comments were highly negative: “time wasted” and “grade inflation” among them.
A couple of written responses were tied to recent disagreements among some members of these boards. Even though the comments weren’t attributed, some board members read their comments aloud.
The use of “harmony” or “disharmony” came up.
“We’ve never had this kind of disharmony before,” said CRUHSD Board President Lori Crampton.
There have been a variety of disagreements this year among some of the board members. Kari Hoffman, the past board president for CRUHSD, spoke in public to the board and asked one of its members, Richard Cardone, to stop bullying Crampton.
The situation “breaks my heart,” she also said during that board’s workshop on Monday.
Cardone said previously that Hoffman’s remarks were unwarranted and were made in response to his criticism and actions regarding a situation at the district going on outside of public view.
At BCESD, one board member identified another as being “unprofessional.” This likely is linked to another situation that occurred away from the public.
BCESD Board President Diane Beardsley used to work for CRUHSD but left her position early. CRUHSD members met in executive session to decide whether Beardsley owed the district more $6,300 for master’s classes.
BCESD Board Member Kory Burgess has accused Beardsley during recent board meetings of not paying back CRUHSD. Burgess has called for Beardsley’s resignation from the BCESD board because she violated her work contract with CRUHSD.
Beardsley has denied that she owes the district money and said her debt was forgiven because she didn’t leave voluntarily but did so because the grant used to pay her expired. In turn, she has accused Burgess of having a conflict of interest, as a teacher within the CRUHSD district at Mohave High School, when it comes to shared services agreements between the CRUHSD and the BCESD.
