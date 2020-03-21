BULLHEAD CITY — Students in Arizona schools won’t be returning to the classroom any time soon. But that doesn’t mean the school year is over for Bullhead City-area students.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Supt. of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman on Friday extended the statewide school closure for another two weeks until April 10. Ducey previously had ordered the state’s K-12 public schools to be closed from March 16 through March 27.
Bullhead City Elementary School District Supt. Carolyn Stewart said district staff are working on distance learning information for grades K-8; Colorado River School District Supt. Todd Flora and his staff are updating information for distance learning in grades 9-12.
“Many districts in our surrounding area immediately provided a variety of online and/or paper-pencil packets of work for students to be doing during the school closure,” Stewart said in an email message to BCESD patrons. “Colorado River Schools have taken a more thoughtful approach to consider what might have been unintended consequences of inconsistent plans. Bullhead City Elementary School District will have instructional programs in place by Wednesday for language arts and math and for all subjects by Monday, March 30.
“All instruction/lessons will take into consideration the following issues to which we are legally and ethically obligated and in accordance with the Arizona legislation that was passed Thursday night:
“Plans must provide for equitable access to academic services for all students, including students in special education (including speech and various therapies), students for whom English is not their first language and students who do not have access to the internet.”
Stewart said parents should expect a call for their students’ respective schools on Monday “asking if you have access to internet.”
“This is so we can provide the appropriate services,” she said.
She also said that parents who do not have — or believe they don’t have — a correct phone number on file with the district should call the appropriate school to provide an update.
“Online instruction/lessons will be provided on the Google Classroom platform beginning this coming Wednesday with corresponding paper/pencil lessons being made available to students who do not have internet access at home. The details for both will be provided to you by Tuesday.”
Stewart also reminded parents that the free student breakfast/lunch program, for children 18 and under, will continue during the school closure. Students must be with parents during pickup.
The meals will be prepared in carry-out fashion at five local schools. Both meals will be packaged together and available Monday through Friday between 8 and 10 a.m. According to state and federal regulations, students must be present when the meals are picked up.
Students in Bullhead City living west of Highway 95 may pick them up at Bullhead City Middle School, 1062 Hancock Road. Students living east of Highway 95 may pick up meals at Sunrise Elementary School, Diamondback School or Fox Creek Junior High School, all adjacent or in close proximity to the Bullhead Parkway. Meals will be available for Mohave Valley-area students at River Valley High School on Laguna Road, one mile east of Highway 95.
