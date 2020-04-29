BULLHEAD CITY — The Colorado River Union High and Bullhead City Elementary school district boards approved a change in insurance coverage for employees.
Members of the Colorado River Area Health Benefit Trust, which represents employees of both districts, went with a Blue Cross-Blue Shield plan — even though the monthly cost difference between the two benefits plans was nominal.
Meeting Monday night, CRUHSD board members unanimously concurred with the trust members’ recommendation.
BCESD board members met Tuesday and voted 3-1 in favor.
BCESD board member Doug Lutz voted against the plan change and didn’t elaborate why.
Both meetings were streamed live on YouTube with no members of the public at the locations because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has asked that public gathering be limited to no more than 10 people.
Employees of both districts are having difficulties finding in-network care under the current Aetna plan.
“A lot of our people had a lot of bills that were unnecessary,” said CRUHSD Board member Lori Crampton. But “a plethora (of providers) take Blue Cross-Blue Shield.”
School employees in higher population areas of the state who have the Aetna plan can choose from a wider variety of nearby providers than in the Tri-state. Drug prices also are lower overall.
Rate increases in health insurance have been occurring annually — even when claims are kept in check, Crampton said.
CRUHSD Supt. Todd Flora noted that the virus outbreak could significantly push up insurance costs. He has seen estimates that premiums could go up 30% to 40% as a result of the virus.
Flora also said the Colorado River Schools are providing coverage without requiring employee contributions.
The districts want to ensure they don’t lose employees to nearby school districts where those employees also don’t have to contribute to the cost of their basic plan.
California and Nevada offer attractive salaries and benefits, Crampton pointed out.
BCESD Supt. Carolyn Stewart explained to her board members that the districts will only pay the monthly cost of $896 for a basic plan.
Crampton also found it surprising that the trust members were willing to have employees pay the deductible again.
“I thought they would want to stay with the other plan,” she said.
The school districts switched from a Blue Cross-Blue Shield plan to Aetna two years ago.
One issue that needs to be resolved, however, is the cost of a family plan similar to the Aetna plan being used by 15 employees.
There will be two other plans available that are more expensive, but the employees who opt for those will have to make up the difference, Stewart said.
Crampton said staff will have to seek out a less expensive alternative.
Vision, dental and life insurance and long-term disability costs will remain the same for the employees.
It was a unanimous decision by trust members — employees representing each of the Colorado River Schools — to return to a Blue Cross-Blue Shield plan.
The new insurance plan is scheduled to become effective July 1.
