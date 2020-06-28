BULLHEAD CITY — Boards for both Colorado River Schools districts will meet to discuss and potentially approve budgets for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1.
The Bullhead City Elementary School District Board meeting begins at 5 p.m. today and will be streamed live on YouTube. The address is https://youtu.be/5Zj02Bg0XRQ .
BCESD’s proposed budget totals nearly $17.7 million, including federal and grant funds.
Other items on the BCESD board’s agenda include the addition of six custodian and six health assistant positions, which will be paid for with grants from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
The Colorado River Union High School District board meeting will being at 6 p.m. in the conference room of the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse, 3663 Bullhead Parkway.
While the public is welcome to attend and speak to members of the board, COVID-19 social distancing guidelines will be practiced during the meeting.
CRUHSD’s annual spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year is about $15.4 million.
Other items on the CRUHSD board’s agenda include employment contracts for certified and classified employees as well as additional types of compensation.
Board members also will spend time In executive session discussing CRUHSD Supt. Todd Flora’s contract.
Flora and BCESD Supt. Carolyn Stewart each will officially mark one year of employment as superintendents of their Colorado River School districts on Wednesday.
Both boards will hold budget hearings next month to complete their spending plans for the upcoming fiscal year.
Adjustments in these district budgets are likely to occur during the upcoming school year because of actual school enrollment and state legislative action, according to a news release sent out by Colorado River Schools.
