BULLHEAD CITY — Members of the Bullhead City Elementary School District board have decided to wait on approving a series of intergovernmental agreements with the Colorado River Union High School District.
The BCESD board decided Thursday that it instead will discuss them within a workshop format immediately before its October meeting.
The CRUHSD board opted not to approve the agreements during its own meeting on Monday after CRUHSD Board President Lori Crampton questioned whether that district had full insurance coverage for property it uses for operations at Coyote Canyon Elementary School campus during a workshop that brought together the two Colorado River Schools boards.
Crampton’s concern was allayed once it was determined CRUHSD property is covered by insurance for loss.
Both districts use Coyote Canyon School, which is under the control of the BCESD, for various programs. The campus is the location for BCESD’s Preschool and Life Academy as well as CRUHSD’s Academy and Life Academy.
But the BCESD board has other questions about the documents.
The agreement for administrative services spells out how much each district will pay for human resources personnel, a warehouse manager and the director of public and community relations serving both districts.
The arrangement for educational technology resource sharing would allow for separate programs and funding for each of the districts’ technological functions — unless a joint situation comes up that would benefit both districts.
These types of agreements have been around for several years and help the two districts save an mount of money estimated to be well into the six-figure range.
Some BCESD board members had asked for outside advice before superintendents of both districts received that advice from the state auditor’s office before working together on the various agreements. The board members were concerned that BCESD was overpaying for some expenses and the agreements were different than those created in the past.
Board members from both districts had various questions about the agreements on Monday.
BCESD board member Kory Burgess expressed frustration with the questions about what he considered minor details in the agreements.
“It cost us $70,000 to hire two superintendents,” he said Thursday. “Now we’re worried about carpet.”
Board president Diane Beardsley responded by pointing out that each district had its own superintendent for a long time.
Beardsley then expressed concern about Burgess having a potential conflict-of-interest as a teacher at Mohave High School. He worked for BCESD before becoming a board member.
Burgess replied that the same could be said about Beardsley because of her past ties to CRUHSD, where she used to work. She’s now employed at the Mohave Accelerated Learning Center.
Beardsley shut down the discussion and moved onto a different topic.
Computer security needs
BCESD staff will approach the board with a plan to upgrade computer security at the district. That comes in the wake of a cyber attack earlier this month on Flagstaff Unified School District. Classes there were canceled for two days because the district could not function, according to the Associated Press.
BCESD Supt. Carolyn Stewart told the board members that there isn’t enough money to do everything in one year but said staff would look into what was needed and come up with a plan — and cost estimate — for the board to consider.
