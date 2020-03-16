BULLHEAD CITY — Breakfast and lunch will be available for students in the Bullhead City Elementary and Colorado River Union High School districts during the state-mandated school shutdown.
The meals will be prepared in carry-out fashion at five local schools for children 18 and younger. Both meals will be packaged together and available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m to 10 a.m.
If adults are picking up the meals, students must be present.
Students in Bullhead City living west of Highway 95 may pick them up at Bullhead City Middle School, 1062 Hancock Road.
Students living east of Highway 95 are to pick up meals at Sunrise Elementary School, Diamondback School or Fox Creek Junior High School, all adjacent or in close proximity to the Bullhead Parkway.
Meals will be available for Mohave Valley-area students at River Valley High School on Laguna Road, one mile east of Highway 95.
“We know that for many of our students, school breakfasts and lunches are the only nutritional meals of the day they receive,” BCESD Supt. Carolyn Stewart and CRUHSD Supt. Todd Flora said in a joint statement. “This is a modified version of the schools’ summer lunch program, and it will continue throughout the closure.”
The program is coordinated by both districts and Chartwells, the schools’ food service vendor. Meals will be available to all students, not just those in the two districts.
The meals cannot be served in school cafeterias during the closure because state officials do not want large groups of individuals congregating in the same area.
School kitchens have been thoroughly cleaned and recleaned to assure food preparation safety.
