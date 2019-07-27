BULLHEAD CITY — It could be said that Thursday was the adult version of the first day of school.
Colorado River Schools faculty met Thursday at Fox Creek Junior High for breakfast and to meet their new peers — from across town and from across the globe.
Superintendents Carolyn Stewart of the Bullhead City Elementary School District and Todd Flora of the Colorado River Union High School District also greeted the teachers.
Stewart, a longtime BCESD educator, remarked on the changes since she arrived in Bullhead City more than 29 years ago — when Highway 95 just had been widened to four lanes, the Mohave Generating Station was the area’s largest employer, “and my hair was red.”
But, she said, the people in the area began to build something.
“They had a desire to create a better life for their families,” Stewart said. “They wanted a community.”
She said the vision of those early residents is the same as always, and she wants to see it in action.
“I’m back because I’m passionate about ... a better life for our children,” Stewart said. “And I hope you all feel the same.”
Flora opened by mentioning that he arrived in Bullhead City “way back in June of 2019.”
He said that CRUHSD staff has been helpful as he has worked to get up to speed.
Flora said he’s energized to bring his expertise to the district. Like Stewart, he is beginning his first year as superintendent.
“I love education, I love students, and I want them to succeed,” Flora said. “The way to have that happen is through support.”
He said the main reason teachers leave education within the first five years is lack of support. He said he hopes to help teachers form ties within the community.
Each superintendent predicted success for 2019-2020.
“Once I get up to speed, together, I think we’re gonna be doing some great things,” Flora said.
The morning also included vendor presentations on benefits available to Colorado River Schools teachers, and an update of new security protocols from technology director James McNutt.
Between the two districts, about 55 new teachers have been hired, Colorado River Schools spokesman Lance Ross said Saturday.
After they were done at Fox Creek, the BCESD teachers went to their campuses for additional training, while CRUHSD teachers gathered at Mohave High School.
