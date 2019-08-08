BULLHEAD CITY — All Arizona students in the Tri-state have returned to the classroom.
Young Scholar’s Academy and the Academy of Building Industries started the 2019-2020 school year Monday and Wednesday, respectively.
Administrators at each said they are pleased with the start they’ve seen.
“It’s going amazing,” AOBI Principal Jean Thomas said. “We have so many brand-new kids (with) great attitudes who are ready to learn.”
Tonnie Smith, director at Young Scholar’s Academy, shared similar thoughts.
“The first couple of days have gone very smoothly,” Smith said.
Smith said that this part of the school year is about getting to know one another.
The children, she said, “share the activities they did over the summer and learn the structure of their new classrooms.”
Smith said that YSA students don’t seem to be hanging onto the memories of summer break.
“The kids are excited about being back,” she said. “They had a lot of hugs for the friends they missed during the summer and for their prior-year teachers. And of course, they were excited to meet their new teachers.”
Thomas said AOBI students are eager to show off what they can do. Some are working on projects for the Mohave County Fair. Thomas said likely entries will be from the fields of blacksmithing, wood shop and metal art.
She said the school drag racing team is leaving today on its first field trip, to a car show in Utah. The car will also appear in a parade in Escalante.
Other students have started a partnership with the Western Growers Foundation and will be planting seeds next week in the school greenhouse, a converted bus finished last school year.
The seeds will grow into food served in salads
on campus.
Smith said the Young Scholar’s staff is ready to guide the students on their educational paths.
“We’re looking forward to a great year,” she said. “We’ve got awesome kids and awesome families.”
Classes in Laughlin start on Monday while the new school year gets underway in Needles on the following day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.