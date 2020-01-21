BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Elementary School and Colorado River Union High School districts are resuming free community information workshops funded by 21st Century Community Learning Center grants.
This year, the workshops are being moved from Tuesdays to Wednesdays.
Unless noted otherwise, all of the workshops will be held in the classrooms at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse, 3663 Bullhead Parkway, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
The first workshop of 2020 will be today. It is a financial planning workshop about preparation against unexpected events. It will be conducted by David Spak of Edward Jones Investments.
Future workshops include child parenting tips about self-esteem on Jan. 29 by retired Bullhead City Elementary School District curriculum director Cindy Neuzil, and a three-part workshop about low-cost vegetable gardening on Feb. 5, 12 and 19. Those will be led by Hidi Borup of the Mohave County Department of Public Health.
All 21st Century Community Learning Center programs are open to the public regardless of local residency or whether participants have children in school.
This school year’s workshops are made possible by a grant to Fox Creek Junior High and River Valley High School.
Additional information is available at 928-758-3961, exts. 1002 or 1418.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.