BULLHEAD CITY — More than two years ago, Bullhead City resident Nadina Angulo was on maternity leave from a job.
Instead of returning to that position, she ended up in a more fulfilling and rewarding role.
“I was sort of thrown into this,” she said in reference to becoming the family liaison for three schools within the Colorado River Union High School District.
Angola’s program for students operates under the federal McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act, which requires every district to have a “homeless” representative to protect youths and their families.
“I’ve always wanted to help the community, and my job fits that niche,” said Angulo, who is 36 weeks pregnant — a fact that hasn’t stopped the working mother from enrolling students from Mohave High School, River Valley High School and CRUHSD Academy.
To qualify for the program’s donations, a student must have a “temporary” living arrangement; for instance, if one’s house burned down and he or she must live in a hotel, the student would meet the criteria. Similarly, a student would qualify for Angulo’s aid if his or her family couldn’t pay bills or afford their mortgage.
However, there is no minimum-income requirement.
“Students who need help aren’t always easy to identify,” she said. “Sometimes I don’t specify why I’m talking to them, because I don’t want anyone to fall under a stigma.”
In addition to asking questions of students, Angulo explains the program’s benefits and arrangements — but “can’t force them” to accept assistance, if they’re embarrassed or too proud.
Although district funding helps with various products for the homeless fund, Angulo accepts monetary donations, gifts cards and school uniforms. She said there are restrictions that limit donation amounts for each item.
If this endeavor sounds like a handful, especially for someone who’s expected to give birth June 3, be assured Angulo doesn’t go it alone.
Grace Hecht, founder of Make Bullhead Better, reached out to Angulo about the children.
Since schools have been closed for two months to help slow the spread of COVID-19, life has gotten worse for some students.
“School might have been their only stability,” said Hecht, who encouraged people to follow her on Facebook via #MakeBullheadBetter.
To that end, Hecht asked her friend Anne Marie Ward — a candidate for Arizona’s 4th Congressional District — to pitch in. On Friday, Ward lent a hand with packaging hygiene kits and toiletries for students in need.
“People are unaware that we have homeless youth,” Hecht said, explaining why she shot a video of Angulo and posted it on social media. “But so many people are stepping up now.”
Among those lending a hand: local dentist Mark White donated toothpaste and toothbrushes; Janelle Summerlin of Desert Lawn Funeral Arrangement & Advanced Planning Center offered feminine hygiene products; the “Good Samaritan” team of Hope United Methodist Church supplied gift cards and school uniforms; while Hecht contributed such supplies as shampoo, laundry detergent, razors, deodorant and all-important toilet paper.
Monetary donations can be made, Angulo said, by writing a check to the district; just be sure to specify which school you’re supporting.
She said she plans to launch a new Facebook page in July, in time for the schools’ next semester.
“There’s a need for uniforms at Mohave and River Valley High schools,” she said.
There are 36 students in Angulo’s program, though she is seeking only what’s necessary for the time being. “Not every kid needs help at the same time.”
Ultimately, she said, she wanted to express gratitude for all the cooperation.
“I’m so appreciative. This community has been helping for years. I couldn’t do what I do without them,” she added.
Anybody interested in helping may contact Angulo through Facebook or by email at nangulo-hielscher@crsk12.org
