BULLHEAD CITY – Four schools in the Bullhead City Elementary and Colorado River Union High School districts again will participate in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s summer food service program.
Beginning today, these meals will be available to all children and teens 18 and younger three days a week at four different sites.
The popular free summer meals programs will be drive-through grab-and-go meals available to coincide with online summer school in the two districts.
In Bullhead City, meals will be served at Sunrise and Desert Valley Elementary Schools and Fox Creek Junior High School from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Monday meals will be boxed for Monday and Tuesday; Wednesday meals will be for Wednesday and Thursday; and Friday meals will be only for Friday.
At River Valley High School in Mohave Valley, meals will be served from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Monday meals will be boxed for Monday and Tuesday; Wednesday meals will be for Wednesday and Thursday; and Friday meals will be for Friday and Saturday.
Meals for the three Bullhead City schools will continue through June 30. River Valley’s program ends June 26.
Children do not have to be enrolled in BCESD or CRUHSD in order to participate.
Families are asked to bring their children with them for the initial meal pick-ups, if possible.
There will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, disability or age (as old as 18), Colorado River Schools said in a news release.
The USDA allowed the summer meal program to launch early during the state-mandated school closures in mid-March. More than 76,300 free meals were served to Bullhead City Elementary and Colorado River Union High School District students at school pick-up sites and neighborhood drop-off locations during the two months.
Officials from both districts said they were pleased by the number of children who received the free meals during the campus shutdowns and want to ensure that children continue to receive nutritious meals when school is not in session.
Chartwells Schools Dining Services, the food service vendor for both BCESD and CRUHSD, will oversee the summer meal program.
Parents in BCESD and CRUHSD with questions may call the school district office during regular business hours.
Other area public school districts, including Clark County’s Laughlin schools, Mohave Valley Elementary, Needles Unified and Topock Elementary, also will be providing similar free summer meal programs through the USDA. Those districts have information available for their interested parents.
