BULLHEAD CITY — Classes resume today for local public school students after winter break. It also will be an early release day for students who attend Mohave, River Valley and CRUHSD Academy high schools, with classes dismissed at 1 p.m. today.
CRUHSD faculty and administrators will be in training this afternoon.
School bus schedules will be adjusted accordingly.
Notices to parents and guardians began going out before the schools’ winter break began. At the December CRUHSD board meeting, Supt. Todd Flora said he planned to talk to staff after the winter break about his expectations.
Later today, Flora will hold his monthly community roundtable forum from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the school district board room, 1004 Hancock Road in Bullhead City.
