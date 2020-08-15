BULLHEAD CITY — Waheed Zehri, elected to the Bullhead City Council earlier this month, has been suspended from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Advisory Council because he is involved in an active investigation by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
“Recently, a report was filed with our office naming Dr. Zehri as an involved party,” Sheriff Doug Schuster said in a written statement emailed to the Daily News. “As a result, Dr. Zehri was suspended from the council pending the results of the investigation.”
Zehri was recommended to the Sheriff’s council and accepted as a member in 2019. Schuster said the Sheriff’s council was created in 2018 to address concerns and share information with the public. It’s composed of volunteers from several communities within Mohave County, including Bullhead City.
The suspension occurred last month.
“Dr. Zehri was notified of this suspension and we have not received word that he has voluntarily stepped down,” Schuster said.
Schuster didn’t go into what types of activity or activities are under investigation. He did add that the nature of the case is “suspicious,” however.
Zehri said he hadn’t seen the report so he couldn’t address its content. However, he said, he expects to be allowed to return to the sheriff’s council after the investigation is complete.
Though the sheriff’s office won’t comment on specifics of the investigation, there have been public accusations made about Zehri’s treatment of women.
Dean Holloway, a Bullhead City business owner, said he saw a lengthy video on YouTube that highlighted allegations of assault, sexual harassment and stalking by Zehri toward patients, employees, co-workers and other women.
The 25-minute video included music, titles and spoken narrations — features that showed someone had taken their time in producing the video. There were a number of pleas not to vote for Zehri, not only because of the allegations against him.
Many people in the video accused Zehri of not being truthful about his qualifications to be on the city council and not being honest in some other situations. The video also unfavorably highlighted some aspects of Zehri’s personal life.
One of the victims, identified as an employee at a local hospital, said in the video that she was sexually harassed, assaulted and stalked by Zehri in 2012. She also said that she had reported the incident to her superiors at the hospital but that they did nothing.
She said she filed a report of harassing calls with the sheriff’s office. A portion of an incident report was shown in the video. No names of a victim or suspect were in the frame of the video.
Some women spoke on camera, while others were represented by shots of mobile phone texts, also with no identification or other written material. Narrators read the words.
“Once I saw that video, I wanted to help those women,” Holloway said. “The video was nauseating. ... It’s really disgusting that someone with this behavior could be in city government.”
Holloway said he filed a report with the Arizona Medical Board and planned to reach out to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office about the allegations against Zehri.
The video was posted to YouTube on Aug. 3, the day before the city council election.
Near the end of the video was a plea to viewers not to vote for Zehri, as a photograph of one of the alleged victims rose to show her holding a small sign that says “VOTE NO FOR ZEHRI.”
The video concluded with a request for any other potential victims to call or text a telephone number for “confidential help.” The Daily News dialed the number and after many rings a recorded voice asked the caller to leave a message.
Three women have appeared at recent Bullhead City Council meetings to talk about Zehri’s alleged sexual harassment toward them.
Holloway also contacted Bullhead City government about the video. He and City Manager Toby Cotter exchanged a couple of emails about Zehri and the accusations made against him.
Cotter stated to Holloway in an Aug. 6 email that “the police department has (or will be shortly) forwarding a police report to the county attorney for review.”
Attempts to confirm the existence of the report with the county attorney’s office Friday were unsuccessful.
Cotter also said “it was his understanding” that the Bullhead City Police Department and Mohave County Sheriff’s Office had spoken with “one or more” people about at least some of the allegations in the video, though he described it as being on “Facebook.” There was at least one separate video posted on Facebook of a woman talking about what Zehri is alleged to have done to her.
Cotter stated in the email that he thought there was a report at the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. He then explained to Holloway that the city would “fully participate in any investigations by the attorney general.”
Cotter also provided an emailed statement to the Daily News about the matter.
“Investigations in and of themselves do not trigger city actions. (The) city is simply in an observer position at this time. State law guides election processes.
“The city council will be canvassing the vote on Tuesday at its regular council meeting. The county canvassed the vote (Thursday) and made it official that Waheed Zehri won by 14 votes. The council has no authority to change or modify the vote of the people,” Cotter added.
Zehri, who vehemently denied the allegations during the election, continued to do so.
“I never sexually harassed or assaulted any woman in my life. These are false accusations,” Zehri said last week. “It’s all lies and slander.”
Zehri also said the accusations were “politically motivated” in an attempt to derail his city council campaign.
An internal medicine physician for about 25 years, Zehri is the chief medical officer at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center, owner of Desert Oasis Medical Center, founder and CEO of Tri-State Youth Internships & Leadership as well as the Mohave Health Coalition, and sits on the Talas Harbor advisory board.
He was born in Karachi, Pakistan, and immigrated to the United States. He became a U.S. citizen in 2001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.