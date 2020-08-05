KINGMAN — Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster was a landslide winner of another term in office, based on voting results Tuesday night from the Mohave County Elections Department.
In results posted on the county elections website at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Schuster had a comfortable lead over challenger Mike Gannuscio in the Republican primary. With no Democrats running for the office, the winner of Tuesday’s primary will be unopposed on the November general election ballot.
Schuster had a percentage lead of 78-20 and an actual lead of more than 16,000 votes — 22,470 to 5,956.
Schuster, of Lake Havasu City, has been sheriff since 2016, when he won a six-candidate GOP primary to take the office left by the retirement of Jim McCabe. Schuster joined the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office in 1989.
“I can tell you that as your sheriff I am proud to serve,” Schuster said last month in an interview with the Mohave Valley Daily News. “We have worked very hard on your behalf. We believe in you and I want to thank you for believing in us. The support that we receive
here in Mohave County and the backing of law enforcement — not just the sheriffs office, but all law enforcement officers — means more than you know. We see everything happening around the country and it’s demoralizing, and I can say without hesitation, that Mohave County is stellar when it comes backing the men and women who wear that badge. I’m concerned. Who’s going to want to do this job 5-10 years down the road based on what’s happening? I can tell you that in Mohave County we’re going to be OK. We’re going to continue to bring in good officers because the people stand behind them.”
The only other contested races involving county officeholders were in the board of supervisors election.
The District 1 race, involving five Republicans seeking the seat of retiring Sup. Gary Watson, was too close to call Tuesday. Travis Lingenfelter held a 204-vote lead over Jim Hamersley and a 305-vote margin over Becky Foster.
District 4 incumbent Jean Bishop had a lead of 1,000 votes over Bill Andrews — 3,626-2,626 — in the Republican primary for that office. Jack Ehrhardt was unopposed in the Democratic primary and will face the GOP winner in the November election. Ehrhardt was the only Democrat running for county office this election cycle.
Sups. Hildy Angius (District 2), Buster Johnson (District 4) and Ron Gould (District 5) all were unopposed in the GOP primary and are unopposed in the general election.
Mohave County Attorney Matt Smith, Treasurer Cindy Cox, School Supt. Mike File, Recorder Kristi Blair and Assessor Jeanne Kentch, all Republicans, also were unopposed in Tuesday’s primary and face no opposition for the general election in November.
Final unofficial numbers weren’t expected until early this morning, according to Elections Director Allen Tempert. Tempert said that a majority of Mohave County voters took advantage of early voting options — either in person or by mail — and expected 65% to 70% of Tuesday’s turnout to be through early voting. He said more than 30,000 early votes had been cast countywide.
Vote totals won’t become official until canvassed by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
