LAKE HAVASU CITY — Two men were rescued from a sea plane on the Colorado River near Lake Havasu City on Friday.
Mohave County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said the agency received a report of an aircraft in the water at about 5:45 p.m.
Mortensen said personnel responded to the refuge area of the lake, north of the mouth of the Colorado River. She said two men clinging to the plane were taken to Windsor State Park for evaluation, but they suffered no injury.
“It was further determined that the plane was a sea-style plane and had not crashed, but had attempted to land on the Colorado River,” Mortensen said. “While on the water, the plane started to take on water in its float, causing it to submerge underwater.”
Mortensen said the aircraft was recovered from the water without incident.
Units from the sheriff’s office division of boating safety, search and rescue division and patrol division responded.
