BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Bullhead Unit hosted a free community outreach event held at Community Park in Bullhead City earlier this month.
More than 150 cases of water were given out to residents and visitors who took advantage of the free water.
“MCSO SAR is always there to serve the community,” said Bullhead Unit Commander Capt. Chris Morgan. “This morning was no different, as team members from the Bullhead Unit came together to hand more than 7,500 bottles of water to the community.”
When asked why search and rescue did the community outreach event, Morgan said it was important for the unit in its mission to always be there without fail. He said the unit always will be there in a time of need.
While most missions for the SAR units involve search and rescue missions, providing potentially life-saving services to stranded, lost and injured people, the recent endeavor was much simpler in nature: Handing out water.
There are four units, with a total of about 140 volunteer members, under the umbrella of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. There is one unit each in Kingman, Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City and the Arizona Strip.
The SAR mission is to assist the sheriff in serving the community by carrying out search and rescue missions and other duties as requested by the sheriff.
The SAR units are 501(c)(3) nonprofits that operate solely on donations and through fundraising events. They do not receive any formal funding from the state, sheriff or Mohave County government. All of the donations to SAR are tax-deductible.
All donations received by the SAR Units are used exclusively for purchasing unit equipment and furthering the training of its members. All SAR members pay for their personal equipment and 4x4 vehicles.
For more information about the various SAR units and also about joining one of the teams, go to mohavesearch.com or call the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-2141.
