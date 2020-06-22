KINGMAN — Mohave County Search and Rescue coordinators recently put new members of the Mohave and Pinal county search and rescue teams through the paces with an Arizona SAR Basic Academy.
The 16-hour training course, conducted under the auspices of the Mohave and Pinal county sheriff’s offices, included instruction on Arizona requirements, policies and procedures used by search and rescue teams in the state.
Among topics covered were an introduction to searches, including various types of searches covering specific locations, specific routes and general areas; safety and hazards; risk management; map, compass and land navigation; wilderness survival; personal survival; communications; incident command system; and an introduction to tracking.
The Arizona SAR Academy serves as a foundation to much more involved training that members will undergo as they become more involved in search-and-rescue with their assigned units.
Anyone interested in joining or volunteering with the Mohave County Search and Rescue units should go to the county website, www.mohavecounty.us, for more information.
