NEEDLES — Rescue crews spent a fourth day searching for a Bullhead City woman who has been missing in the Mojave Desert since mid-day Friday.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reported no new developments Tuesday in the effort to find 69-year-old Barbara Thomas.
Thomas was reported missing Friday afternoon in the desert northwest of Needles, about 20 miles north of Interstate 40 near Kelso, California.
Thomas’ husband, Robert, told authorities that the couple had driven their camper to the area on Friday and embarked on a two-mile hike. He said they were on the return to the camper when he stopped to take some pictures and his wife continued toward their destination.
He said when he arrived at the camper a few minutes later, there was no sign of his wife; the camper was still locked. He said he searched the area and, unable to find her, called 911.
The sheriff’s department said that search efforts have included the use of a helicopter, search dogs and personnel on foot and on all-terrain vehicles.
Thomas reportedly did not have a cell phone with her nor did she have any supplies, such as water. Daytime temperatures in the area have exceeded 100 degrees each of the last four days.
Anyone with information on Thomas’ whereabouts is urged to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station in Needles at 760-326-9200 or the sheriff’s department’s main dispatch number, 760-956-5001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.