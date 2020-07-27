OATMAN — Nothing was found during a search of a deep, abandoned mine near Oatman where officials were worried a vehicle had plunged Sunday.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Unit reported that a deep-well camera, provided by Arthur’s Well Service, was used to explore the mine shaft estimated to be 500 feet or deeper. The camera was lowered to the bottom of the shaft and showed no indication that a vehicle or any people were there.
The sheriff’s office received a call around 2:30 p.m. from the Oatman Fire Department after that department received a report that the fencing barricading the mine had become compromised and that a vehicle may have gone into the shaft.
Search and Rescue was activated and joined at the scene by the Mohave Valley Fire Department.
After video returned no signs of anything at the bottom of the mine, the potential rescue operation was called off.
The Arizona State Mine Inspector’s Office was called to the scene and will be contacting the mine owner, who was not named, to close off the mine shaft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.