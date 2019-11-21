BULLHEAD CITY — The investigation into the Sunday murder of a Bullhead City man has led to a second arrest while authorities continue to look for another man wanted in connection with the shooting.
Police announced Thursday night that Brent Ryan Sekel, 23, had been arrested for suspicion of hindering prosecution. According to police, Sekel lied to detectives about his involvement in the shooting early Sunday morning in the area of Marina Boulevard and Clearwater Drive.
The police report did not indicate how Sekel was believed to have been involved in the incident nor what he originally told detectives his role had been.
Jonathan Wallace, 27, is the subject of a warrant for first-degree murder. Authorities have been searching for Wallace since Monday. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bullhead City Police Department’s dispatch at 928-763-1999.
According to earlier police department reports, suspect Benjie Junior Nunez, 34, and victim Kevin Castro Hurtado, 24, had been involved in an altercation a couple of weeks ago. Nunez had reportedly arranged to meet Castro Hurtado at the Family Dollar Store parking lot to physically fight around 2 a.m. Sunday. When Castro Hurtado arrived, Nunez was not there yet so he left in his vehicle with his wife and two male friends.
Nunez followed Castro Hurtado in his vehicle. Nunez, the driver, and one of his passengers, Wallace, both armed with guns, confronted Castro Hurtado in the area of Marina Boulevard and Clearwater Drive. Castro Hurtado was fatally shot. His wife, Vianney Barron, 20, suffered a grazing bullet wound to her leg and was treated and released at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center. The two other men in Castro Hurtado’s vehicle were not injured.
Later that morning, Nunez came to the Bullhead City Police Department lobby to turn himself in. Nunez faces charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.