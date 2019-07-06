BULLHEAD CITY — On Friday morning, some Tri-state residents were questioning whether their neighbors actually had felt an earthquake in the Mojave Desert a day earlier.
By Friday night, their doubts had been quelled.
“I felt that one,” said Neil Young, a former reporter for the Mohave Valley Daily News who still lives in Bullhead City.
Young was among many in the area who didn’t feel the 6.4 magnitude earthquake that struck near Ridgecrest, California, about 180 miles west of Bullhead City. Young, who said he had felt numerous earthquakes in Bullhead City, in California and even in upstate New York, said there was no mistaking Friday night’s temblor, estimated at 7.1 by the U.S. Geological Survey, which hit around 8:19 p.m. near the epicenter of Thursday’s quake.
“It was a strong one,” Young said. “For it to be felt here in Bullhead City ... it had to be a strong one.”
Daily News Editor Bill McMillen was the lone occupant of the newsroom when Friday’s quake hit.
“I heard a clicking sound,” he said. “It was the blinds hitting the windows. I got up to see what was going on. About 10 seconds later, I felt the building roll. It felt like I was on a water bed. Or maybe on a boat jilted by a couple of waves; not violent waves, but enough to get your attention.”
Throughout the Tri-state — and across much of the Southwest — people were reporting similar sensations.
“Everybody in the area felt this one,” Gene Hahn posted on the Daily News’ Facebook page.
“Felt the swaying here in Lake Havasu City,” said Carole Snyder.
“My place shook here in Kingman,” said Renia Mohler.
“Felt it in Fort Mohave... Felt a lot of swaying,” said Nicole McConnell.
“Felt it good in Fort Mohave. My 60-gallon fish tank was moving,” said Judy Tiedtke.
“Felt it in Bullhead City,” posted Mary Hannan-Johnson. “The whole house was rolling. Our orchid and fixtures were swinging. It was long and made us feel wierd.” (sic)
Several people captured the moment on video.
Judy Heer, of Fort Mohave, posted a short clip showing a chandelier swaying over her dining room table. Karina Mojica sent a one-minute video that shows several hanging items on her front porch swaying gently then shaking more vigorously.
People from throughout the Southwest used the MVDN’s Facebook page to report feeling it: in Las Vegas, Long Beach, California, and Peoria, Arizona.
There were no immediate reports of any damage in the Tri-state associated with the earthquake, the stongest to hit California in more than 20 years. While it was a novelty to Tri-state residents it was anything but for those living in the Ridgecrest area, where injuries and significant damage were reported.
More than 1,000 earthquakes had been reported in California in less than 24 hours, according to the USGS.
Most of the earthquakes were termed aftershocks — many of them under 3.0 magnitude — and a majority were clustered around Ridgecrest, Little Lake, Searles Valley and Trona, all towns in California’s Mojave Desert northwest of Barstow. At least two mild earthquakes were reported in south-central Nevada, according to the USGS.
