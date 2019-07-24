KINGMAN — A second judge has rejected a plea agreement mandating a 3 1/2-year prison term for a Bullhead City man who is charged in two separate assault cases.
The case involving Luis Romero, 26, was reassigned to Mohave County Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert after Judge Billy Sipe rejected the proposed deal on July 2.
Like Sipe, Lambert found the punishment to be too lenient and refused to accept the same plea agreement during a Tuesday hearing in Kingman.
Prosecutor Karolina Czaplinska said she was dropping the case involving an assault that left Romero’s girlfriend with blackened and swollen eyes because the victim did not wish to participate in legal proceedings.
“We have an uncooperative witness,” Czaplinska said. “We take no joy whatsoever in dismissing this matter.”
Lambert said he understood dropping that case, but that 31/2 years in prison was insufficient given Romero’s conduct in a separate assault committed last September. The violence summarized in a pre-sentence investigation indicated that Romero and two other men were in a vehicle when they jumped a 22–year-old man who was trying to purchase some marijuana in an alley.
Lambert said Romero struck the man several times before forcing him into the back seat where the beating continued with brass knuckles while the vehicle drove away. Lambert said Romero told the victim they were going to take him to the desert and cut off his fingers before further dismembering him.
The victim was able to get out of the vehicle when it came to a stop by the Dollar General on Landon Drive. Lambert said Romero and the other two men, who wore masks, got out of the vehicle and beat the victim some more.
The man suffered road rash, bumps, cuts and bruises. Hospital officials used glue and staples to close gashes on his head.
In rejecting the plea agreement, Lambert said he would not approve any other deal that did not allow him to put Romero in prison for at least five years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.